RISE SAINT LUCIA LAUNCHES ‘SAFE SPACES’

Rise St. Lucia Inc. and the Ciceron Development Committee has launched a programme geared at curbing youth violence and crime.
The ‘safe spaces’ initiative hopes to teach young people leadership and conflict resolution skills.
Rise St. Lucia Inc. and the Ciceron Development Committee has launched a programme geared at curbing youth violence and crime.
The ‘safe spaces’ initiative hopes to teach young people leadership and conflict resolution skills.
An investment to the north of the island is making an economic impact worthy of …