Home / News Updates / RISE SAINT LUCIA LAUNCHES ‘SAFE SPACES’

RISE SAINT LUCIA LAUNCHES ‘SAFE SPACES’

Rehani Isidore June 27, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Rise St. Lucia Inc. and the Ciceron Development Committee has launched a programme geared at curbing youth violence and crime.

The ‘safe spaces’ initiative hopes to teach young people leadership and conflict resolution skills.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

KM2 SOLUTIONS EXPANDS TO THE NORTH

An investment to the north of the island is making an economic impact worthy of …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: