RESULTS- SLNCA ALICIA JOHN T20 LADIES TOURNAMENT

Results from the St. Lucia National Cricket Association Alicia John T20 Ladies tournament over the weekend at the Mindoo Phillip Park:

Game 1: Gros Islet defeated the SLNCA National Lotteries Authority Development 11 by 102 runs.

Summarized scores:

Gros Islet Ladies – 188/2

Qiana Joseph 118*

Joyann Preville 21

Karon Noel 1/24

SLNCA Development 11 – 86

Marlene Preville 12

Sean Felix 4/15

Suenelli Dorius 3/7

Game 2: Choiseul defeated South Castries by 6 wickets.

South Castries 53

Phillipa Eudovic 11

Julia Simon 5/19

Alleyha Alfred 4/11

Choiseul 54/4

Teaddie Crawford 2/16

The match scheduled for Sunday between the Choiseul and Laborie ladies was postponed due to the inclement weather. Matches will continue this weekend at the La Ressource playing field in the Mabouya Valley.