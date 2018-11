For the results from Schools Football on Friday November 2nd, Micoud Secondary defeated Stanley Jon Odlum Secondary 3-0.

Goal scorers: Geovanni Augustin, Klivert Gray and Saviola Elva.

Piaye did not show up for their game against Ciceron.

Sir Arthur Lewis Community College vs Saint Mary’s College: 0-0.

Entrepot Secondary vs Grand Riviere Secondary: 1-1 .

Goal scorers: Rio Longville (Entrepot) and Jaheim Martin (Grand Riviere).

