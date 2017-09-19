Result of 3rd leg of Community 7s Rugby Tournament 2017

PRESS RELEASE:-The third leg of the Community 7s Rugby Tournament was held under the scorching heat and harsh grounds of Dennery Playing Field on 17 September 2017. The female teams of VBCC Stingers Rugby Team and Whiptail Warriors Rugby Football Club played impressive matches that held the attention of awestruck spectators. Warriors’ improved defending made it difficult for Stingers to score the only try of the first match (5-0). In their second encounter, Stingers ladies were down by two tries in the first half but revived in the second half scoring two tries. Stingers won the second match by a conversion (12-10).

In the male division, Rogues RFC continues to be undefeated. But it did not come easy this weekend. The Warriors held their ground against Rogues defeated only by one try (19-14). Stingers’ backline made it a tough win for Rogues (26-14) who were able to block passes to the opponent’s sprinters. The match between Warriors and Stingers was won by the latter in the last 2 minutes of the game when Ron Eugene scored a try and a conversion.

Top performers for this week are Kameka President of VBCC Stingers and Ervin Joseph of Rogues RFC.

Rescheduled matches (2 female and 1 male) between Whiptail Warriors RFC and VBCC Stingers is slated for 20 September 2017 at Gros Islet Playing Field from 6:00 pm. The finals games of the Community 7s Tournament will be held on Saturday. 23 September 2017 at La Clery Playing Field from 10:00 am.