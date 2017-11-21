Residents invited to stakeholders meeting on Soufriere Hospital

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Project Coordinating Unit (PCU) in collaboration with the Department of Health and Engineering Construction Management Consulting (ECMC) has planned a stakeholder consultation for Thursday November 30, 2017 at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the consultation is to discuss the vulnerability assessment, pre-engineering studies and value engineering designs options for the Soufriere Hospital.

The proposed venue for this consultation is the Soufriere Secondary School.

Residents of Soufriere and its environs are invited to attend.

Refreshments will be served after the meeting.