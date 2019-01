High level talks held on January 10 with officials from Republic Financial Holdings and Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, Commerce Minister Bradley Felix and finance director Cointha Thomas, resulted in a re-affirmed agreement to protect the jobs of more than 100 people employed with the Bank of Nova Scotia, in Saint Lucia. In November Republic made the surprise announcement to buy Scotiabank’s Caribbean operations which caught regional governments off guard and frenzied the banking sector.

