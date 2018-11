Meanwhile, The Labor Ministry Has Issued An All Clear And Classes Have Resumed At The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC). On October 25th And 26th, Lecturers Reportedly Feeling Ill And Did Not Show Up For Classes, Leaving Irate Students Demanding Answers. The Following Week, They Staged A Protest On The Campus Grounds, Demanding That Something Be Done To Address Longstanding Grievances, That Included Mold Infestation, Damaged Furniture And Deteriorating Infrastructure.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit