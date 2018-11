The Sacrifices Of Those Who Volunteered For Service In The Two World Wars Were Remembered On Friday With A Special Ceremony In The Town Of Vieux Fort. Remembrance Day Is Officially Observed On The 11th Day, Of The 11th Month Of Each Year. Friday’s Ceremony In Vieux Fort Was Held Ahead Of The Grand Observance In Castries, In Order To Give Residents Of The South An Opportunity To Participate In Remembrance Day.

