Relocation of the Dennery District Court

(PRESS RELEASE) – Members of the public are advised that effective November 23, 2017 the Dennery District Court Sittings will no longer be held at the Dennery Court House, presently located upstairs the Dennery Post Office.

The Dennery Court has therefore been relocated to the Court House at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) compound.

A brief opening ceremony was held on Thursday November 16, 2017 at 2:00 pm. In attendance was the Honorable Minister Hermangild Francis, Minister for Home Affairs, Justice and National Security, His Lordship the Honorable Justice Francis Cumberbatch,Presiding Judge of the Criminal Division, officials of the Ministry of Justice, Home Affairs and National Security, Officials of the BCF and other invited guests.