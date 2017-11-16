Home / News Updates / Relocation of the Dennery District Court

Relocation of the Dennery District Court

Rehani Isidore November 16, 2017 News Updates Leave a comment

(PRESS RELEASE) – Members of the public are advised that effective November 23, 2017 the Dennery District Court Sittings will no longer be held at the Dennery Court House, presently located upstairs the Dennery Post Office.

The Dennery Court has therefore been relocated to the Court House at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) compound.

Bordelais Correctional Facility

A brief opening ceremony was held on Thursday November 16, 2017 at 2:00 pm. In attendance was the Honorable Minister Hermangild Francis, Minister for Home Affairs, Justice and National Security, His Lordship the Honorable Justice Francis Cumberbatch,Presiding Judge of the Criminal Division, officials of the Ministry of Justice, Home Affairs and National Security, Officials of the BCF and other invited guests.

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

GEARING UP FOR ENERGY AWARENESS MONTH 2017

The renewable energy division of the Department of Sustainable Development is observing energy awareness month. …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved