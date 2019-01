The St. Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority has reassured garbage truck drivers that they will see a significant improvement in the flow of traffic at Delgos sanitary landfill once works are completed. Last week; the drivers called on the authority to speed those works, amid lengthy waiting times and backed up traffic.

