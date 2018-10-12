REGISTRATION FOR CCC AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMME BEGINS

[Press Release] Registration is now open for the soon to be launched after school programme.

PASS, Partners for After School Success which commences in the coming weeks, provides a new learning experience and an important professional education opportunity to all but moreover, disadvantaged students preparing for CXC examinations.

The initiative will offer free lessons in English and Mathematics along with soft skills three days a week.

Students, particularly those preparing for CXC, are welcome to register at the front desk of the Office of the Mayor, Peynier Street, Castries between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm.

Parents are also encouraged to register their children.

For further information, concerns or queries please call 452 2121.

