Regional Super50 Festival begins January 30

(PRESS RELEASE) – Cricket West Indies revealed on Thursday the schedule of matches for the Regional Super50 Festival which opens on January 30 and will be contested in Barbados and Antigua.

The six CWI franchises and Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners will be joined by English county sides Hampshire and Kent, as well as ICC Associate side, United States, for the #RS50 which concludes with the Grand Final on February 24 under the lights at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The 10 teams have been divided into two groups with reigning champions Barbados Pride, along with Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Marooners, Windward Islands Volcanoes and Hampshire forming Group “A” to be contest in Barbados, and last season’s runners-up Jamaica Scorpions together with Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Guyana Jaguars, United States and Kent in Group “B” to be played in Antigua.

Each team will play against every other team in their group twice with the top two qualifying for the semi-finals, also to be staged under the lights at the CCG.

Two matches will be played every other day at match venues in the two host territories: In Barbados, Three Ws Oval and Windward Cricket Ground will stage all the daytime matches and Kensington Oval will host all day/night matches; and in Antigua, the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground will stage all the daytime matches and the CCG all day/night matches.

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

GROUP “A”

(IN BARBADOS)

Barbados Pride, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners,

Windward Islands Volcanoes, Hampshire

• Matches starting at 9 am

• Matches starting at 2 pm

GROUP “B”

(IN ANTIGUA)

Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Guyana Jaguars, United States, Kent

• Matches starting at 9 am

• Matches starting at 2 pm