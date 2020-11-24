A Barbadian businessman has welcomed Antigua and Barbuda’s efforts to rescue regional carrier Liat. He welcomes the move and is proposing ways the Gaston Browne administration could get the airline to soar to new heights.
A Barbadian businessman has welcomed Antigua and Barbuda’s efforts to rescue regional carrier Liat. He welcomes the move and is proposing ways the Gaston Browne administration could get the airline to soar to new heights.
The government of St Lucia is set to borrow a $20 million dollars from the …