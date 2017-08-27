Regional Food Standard Experts to meet in Saint Lucia

The Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards will host the closing ceremony of on the final leg of a cooperation project of the Codex Committee on Latin America and the Caribbean (CCLAC) led by the Chilean Food Safety and Quality Agency (ACHIPIA) through the Chilean Agency for International Cooperation Development (AGCID) and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

The project entitled, “Strengthening the functioning of the national Codex structure in Jamaica, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia and Suriname” is geared towards the establishment of a sound national CODEX Committee that will assist participating countries to improve their participation as well as their ability to discuss topics of interest for the sub region at the international standard setting body.

The international standard setting body, Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) is an intergovernmental body with over 180 members. CAC is responsible for a body of internationally adopted standards, guidelines, codes of practice and other recommendations, known as Codex Alimentarius, Latin for Food Law or Code.

CAC was formed within the framework of the Food and Agriculture Organization FAO and the World Health Organization WHO to promote the health and safety of consumers and ensure fairness in the food trade.

The half day Saint Lucia meeting will introduce the main output of the Codex Procedural Manual and reflect to stakeholders of the importance of political support to drive implementation of the national Codex Procedural Manual.

The workshop will be held on Monday 4th September 2017 at the Coco Palm Hotel at Rodney Bay, Gros-Islet