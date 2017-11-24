Reduit Football Club presents the ‘Jogar Bonito FC Indoor Inter-Sec Cup 2017’

(PRESS RELEASE) – After all nets were rippled, Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School emerged as the Jogar Bonito FC Indoor Inter-Sec Cup 2017 champions.

Competing in the firstever indoor school football competition of its kind alongside Castries Comprehensive Secondary School, St. Mary’s College, Gros Islet Secondary School and Corinth Secondary School, the Castries-based institution outperformed all their opponents on the day.

After the first round of group games, Gros Islet Secondary School led the pack winning all four games and securing 1st place in the round-robin group. Their opponents in the next round, Castries Comprehensive Secondary School sealed the 4th and final place in the knockout round with a crucial 1-0 group victory over Corinth Secondary School, who crashed out in the first round. In the final game of the group stage, St. Mary’s College were defeated 1-4 by Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School and wrapped up the group stage with a tournament-high 16 goals.

With only one minute left in the first semi-final, Castries Comprehensive Secondary School scored the go-ahead goal in surprise a 2-1 win over emerging competition favourites Gros Islet

Secondary School, who were led valiantly by their captain Jahlil Evans. In the second semi-final, Shamar Changoo sealed Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School’s place in the final with a fine second goal in a 2-0 win over St. Mary’s College. Ultimately, Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School grinded out a 2-0 victory in the final over Castries Comprehensive Secondary School in a cagey contest, earning the right to raise the cup.

Castries Comprehensive Secondary School’s captain Dequan Forde lamented his team’s final loss by stating “The game was challenging but our team lacked communication and our own faults cost us the match.” Conversely, skipper of the triumphant team Dylan Elliot shared his team’s elation by commenting “On the whole the competition was a very good one, but at the end of the day we had to become champions.” When further quizzed about his school’s defence of their title, a quietly confident Elliot added “Leon Hess will always be there to win.”

The individual prize winners were voted by the tournament organizers and were rewarded to the most outstanding performances on the day. Each winner bagged a cool Amazon Fire tablet sponsored by co-hosts Jogar Bonito FC.

These winners included;

 Best Goalkeeper – Tyrell Joseph (Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School)

 Top Scorer – Turjard Stava, 14 goals (Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School)

 Most Valuable Player – Jahlil Evans (Gros Islet Secondary School)

Jogar Bonito FC and Reduit Football Club wishes to applaud the recognition of the response towards social development within our communities by the tournament sponsors; National Workers Union, Sandals Resorts, St. Lucia Linen Services Ltd., Evergreen Passenger Transport Ltd., Trophy Centre Plus, Evergreen Landscaping & Home Solutions, Button Up, The Ice Factory and DaMajority.com.

Post-tournament media coverage can be found at www.jogarbonitofc.com and using the social media handles @JogarBonitoFC and @ReduitFC on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.