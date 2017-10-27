Reduit Football Club presents first indoor school tournament

(PRESS RELEASE) – In this inaugural indoor school tournament, 5 secondary schools are to engage in battle to earn the right to be crowned our first ever indoor school champions.

The five schools participating are Castries Comprehensive Secondary School, St. Mary’s College, Gros Islet Secondary School, Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School, Corinth Secondary School.

The tournament presents a unique stage for local students to showcase their talent unlike never before, in a 5v5 format of the game. Prizes will be given away to the competition winners, most outstanding performers and spectators.

The one-day tournament is scheduled to take place on November 18th 2017 and begins at 10:00am sharp and ends at 5:00pm. The tournament venue is the Beausejour Indoor Facility in Beausejour, Gros Islet.

“Too often have we seen our undeniable young local talent fail to transition into the professional game. Jogar Bonito FC feels a responsibility to halt this trend.” – Namahli Cupid, Jogar Bonito FC Managing Director

Food and drinks on sale throughout the day. Spectators will be treated with musical entertainment, intermission entertainment show, giveaway prizes and an overall enjoyable environment.

Jogar Bonito FC and Reduit Football Club is excited about the anticipated media coverage at the tournament which can be found on our websites and social media forums.

“At some point we must realize our local players must be put on the radar of international clubs. How else would our plays get the attention of these clubs?” – Peter Philogene, Reduit Football Club Vice President

Jogar Bonito FC particularly was established to introduce a unique approach towards local football. Knitted within the culture of JBFC is a responsibility towards social and youth – in particular – development, through the sport of football. JBFC recognizes the importance of developing the holistic individual.

Becoming a successful athlete is not limited to merely technical and physical capabilities, but a true competitor must also mature mentally.

Respect, discipline, team work, humility, resilience, honesty, trust and camaraderie are just some of the principles polished through football. The social well-being of an individual is equally as important as their technical capacity.