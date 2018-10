The Organisation Of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Observed InternAtional Day For Disaster Reduction, With A Special Gathering Of Some Of Its Neighbouring Organisations On Morne Fortune. The OECS Is Seeking To Have Households And Businesses Develop A Disaster Plan, Which It Thinks Will Result In The Reduction In Loss Of Life And Property In The Event Of A Natural Disaster.

