RED UNLIMITED SUPPORTS CRACKDOWN ON CARNIVAL BAND INTERLOPERS

Invaders beware, you shall be fined! Carnival bands and the police are warning that individuals who are not registered with the respective bands are not allowed to join them during Monday and Tuesday’s parades.
Invaders beware, you shall be fined! Carnival bands and the police are warning that individuals who are not registered with the respective bands are not allowed to join them during Monday and Tuesday’s parades.
Venezuela celebrated its 207th anniversary of independence this week. The country’s Saint Lucian Embassy held a …