RED UNLIMITED SUPPORTS CRACKDOWN ON CARNIVAL BAND INTERLOPERS

Rehani Isidore July 6, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Invaders beware, you shall be fined! Carnival bands and the police are warning that individuals who are not registered with the respective bands are not allowed to join them during Monday and Tuesday’s parades.

