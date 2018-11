And As Members Of The Public Wore Blue On Monday And Called For Justice For The Late Kimberly Williams De Leon, They Wore Red On Tuesday, In Memory Of Slain Saint Lucian Botham Jean. Members Of The Justice For Botham Committee Are Hoping To Keep The Spotlight On The Quest For Justice For The 26-Year-Old, Who Was Shot And Killed In His Dallas Apartment By A Dallas Cop.

