RBC Commits US $35,000 to Red Cross for Dominica Relief

PRESS RELEASE) – RBC today announced an initial commitment of US $35,000 to Red Cross agencies in Dominica and Monserrat to assist with relief efforts in these countries in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

“This hurricane season is unprecedented in both the frequency and sustained intensity of the storms across our region – and the impact it has had across a broad swathe of our employees, residents and their communities. The Red Cross and other first responders have been untiring in their efforts and we are proud to support them,” said Rob Johnston, CEO, RBC, Caribbean Banking.

Activated earlier this month for the earlier threats of Irma and Jose, RBC’s Caribbean Incident Management Team has continually monitored and responded to support employees, residents and communities in countries across the region as situations escalated. Hurricane Maria’s close follow-on from Irma and Jose mean some communities only just recovering have been under threat again.

As more details about the extent of the damage become available, we will assess the hurricane’s impact on our clients, employees and communities and will activate additional relief efforts.

“Once again, the response of the RBC Caribbean community has been generous and unhesitating as our employees quickly raised their hands to ask, “how can I help”, and “where can I send supplies? It’s been truly humbling.” said Johnston. RBC employees have donated through established RBC programs, through grass roots initiatives developed locally by colleagues using #WeCanMakeaDifference. #StandStrong, and established NGO groups.

RBC will continue to work with national agencies, industry and government to ensure the safety of our employees and support the recovery and rebuilding efforts for our clients and communities.