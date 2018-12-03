RAYNEAU RENTALS AND SALES IS THE NEWLY APPOINTED HYUNDAI CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT DEALERSHIP FOR SAINT LUCIA AND SEVEN OTHER CARIBBEAN ISLANDS!

Rayneau Rentals and sales has been appointed the dealership for Hyundai

Heavy Equipment, and held a ceremony at its new location in Vide Boutielle to officially launch this new

dealership. Simultaneously, the new Rayneau Rentals and Sales outlet was officially opened. The

opening of Rayneau Rentals and sales solidifies the long-held vision and strategy of Owner, Rayneau

Gajadhar, to become a vertically integrated organization within the industrial and construction industry.

This new business unit will expand on the current offerings of the Rayneau Group of companies by

providing the sale and rental of a wide variety of heavy and light equipment to the Saint Lucia

marketplace.

The core goals of the Rayneau Rentals and Sales team is to provide the best in customer service in

addition to offering a well-trained technical staff to service the machines and tools. All equipment for

rent and for sale is currently online which allows customers to get detailed information on all of the

equipment that is available. Online bookings will be phased in by the end of 2018 for the rental side of

the business to facilitate customers seamlessly. The Rayneau Rentals and Sales team plans to continue

to innovate and operate at the leading edge of the construction industry.

Expansion is already in progress for Rayneau Rentals and Sales with developments commencing in

Dominica in 2018. Other key Caribbean islands will be prioritized in 2019. This direction is in tandem

with the Hyundai Construction Equipment dealership appointments in seven other islands of the

Caribbean including: Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, St. Vincent & the

Grenadines, and Tortola.

The partnership between Hyundai Heavy Equipment is not only timely but synchronized with Rayneau’s

direction to expand his business throughout the Caribbean.

The new General Manager of Rayneau Rentals & Sales, Savvy Plummer, in speaking at the Opening Ceremony said: “From early on, we recognized the strength of the Hyundai brand in terms of the world

class quality and versatility of the vehicles. We have experienced the strength of the equipment and we

are excited to share this with the various Caribbean Markets.”

Hyundai Heavy Equipment has a wide range of Construction equipment vehicles from excavators, skid

loaders and loaders to backhoes and forklifts, with many options in each category. What will make this

Hyundai dealership impactful and beneficial to the customer is the excellent after sales service that we

have set in motion coupled with a solid stock of parts for the various pieces of machinery on island, well-

trained technicians and a warranty period.”

Also speaking at the Launch ceremony was Mr. Steve Kim ( Head of Dealer Development) from Korea

indicated that “ Hyundai and Rayneau will build up a strong relationship to support and satisfy our

customers. Hyundai will supply good quality machinery and Rayneau will provide satisfactory product

support such as spare parts and service”.

The Hyundai name is synonymous with world class quality and versatility and Hyundai Construction

Equipment is built to perform at optimal capacity and capability. The Hyundai Construction Equipment

meets the toughest expectations by adhering to the most rigorous quality standards, a zero tolerance

quality control inspection system and innovative engineering and exceptional support. Saint Lucians and

the wider Caribbean will now have direct access to this quality product line with competitive pricing,

excellent after sales service and parts availability.

