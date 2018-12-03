RAYNEAU RENTALS AND SALES IS THE NEWLY APPOINTED HYUNDAI CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT DEALERSHIP FOR SAINT LUCIA AND SEVEN OTHER CARIBBEAN ISLANDS!

Rayneau Rentals and sales has been appointed the dealership for Hyundai
Heavy Equipment, and held a ceremony at its new location in Vide Boutielle to officially launch this new
dealership. Simultaneously, the new Rayneau Rentals and Sales outlet was officially opened. The
opening of Rayneau Rentals and sales solidifies the long-held vision and strategy of Owner, Rayneau
Gajadhar, to become a vertically integrated organization within the industrial and construction industry.
This new business unit will expand on the current offerings of the Rayneau Group of companies by
providing the sale and rental of a wide variety of heavy and light equipment to the Saint Lucia
marketplace.
The core goals of the Rayneau Rentals and Sales team is to provide the best in customer service in
addition to offering a well-trained technical staff to service the machines and tools. All equipment for
rent and for sale is currently online which allows customers to get detailed information on all of the
equipment that is available. Online bookings will be phased in by the end of 2018 for the rental side of
the business to facilitate customers seamlessly. The Rayneau Rentals and Sales team plans to continue
to innovate and operate at the leading edge of the construction industry.
Expansion is already in progress for Rayneau Rentals and Sales with developments commencing in
Dominica in 2018. Other key Caribbean islands will be prioritized in 2019. This direction is in tandem
with the Hyundai Construction Equipment dealership appointments in seven other islands of the
Caribbean including: Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, St. Vincent & the
Grenadines, and Tortola.
The partnership between Hyundai Heavy Equipment is not only timely but synchronized with Rayneau’s
direction to expand his business throughout the Caribbean.
The new General Manager of Rayneau Rentals & Sales, Savvy Plummer, in speaking at the Opening Ceremony said: “From early on, we recognized the strength of the Hyundai brand in terms of the world
class quality and versatility of the vehicles. We have experienced the strength of the equipment and we
are excited to share this with the various Caribbean Markets.”
Hyundai Heavy Equipment has a wide range of Construction equipment vehicles from excavators, skid
loaders and loaders to backhoes and forklifts, with many options in each category. What will make this
Hyundai dealership impactful and beneficial to the customer is the excellent after sales service that we
have set in motion coupled with a solid stock of parts for the various pieces of machinery on island, well-
trained technicians and a warranty period.”
Also speaking at the Launch ceremony was Mr. Steve Kim ( Head of Dealer Development) from Korea
indicated that “ Hyundai and Rayneau will build up a strong relationship to support and satisfy our
customers. Hyundai will supply good quality machinery and Rayneau will provide satisfactory product
support such as spare parts and service”.
The Hyundai name is synonymous with world class quality and versatility and Hyundai Construction
Equipment is built to perform at optimal capacity and capability. The Hyundai Construction Equipment
meets the toughest expectations by adhering to the most rigorous quality standards, a zero tolerance
quality control inspection system and innovative engineering and exceptional support. Saint Lucians and
the wider Caribbean will now have direct access to this quality product line with competitive pricing,
excellent after sales service and parts availability.