Minister in the Ministry of Finance Dr. Ubaldus Raymond says the Saint Lucia economy is projected to expand by 2.7 percent.

He made this revelation during the final sitting of the senate on December 7.

In summing up his final contribution for the year, the Leader of Government Business, touted the success of the UWP administration’s economic achievements which includes a reduction in the unemployment rate.

Dr. Raymond also hinted at further reforms in the 2018/2019 Budget.