Peter “Ras Ipa” Issac was on the weekend re-elected to the post of president of the St. Lucia Craft and Dry Goods Association.

Issac who is a combative campaigner for vendors, has often been at odds with the mayor of Castries – His Worship Peterson Francis. He has served as president for the past 26 years. For the first time, Issac was challenged for the post of president during the weekend elections. The membership of the vendors’ association overwhelmingly supported the re-election of Issac.