Rapper Juice WRLD is dead at 21

(CNN)

Rapper and singer Juice WRLD has died in Chicago, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday.

Juice, who was born Jarad Anthony Higgins, turned 21 on December 2.

The rapper suffered a medical emergency shortly after arriving at Chicago’s Midway International Airport, according to people who were traveling with him, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an email to CNN. The rapper died shortly after at a nearby hospital, according to police.

“There were no signs of foul play and all individuals aboard the aircraft are cooperating with CPD and have given all of their information,” Guglielmi said.

Remembering Juice WRLD, one of emo rap's most promising artists

Police are waiting for the medical examiner to determine cause and manner of death, he said.

An autopsy hasn’t been performed and no cause of death has been determined, Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny said.

“Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time,” the artist’s label, Interscope Records, said in a statement. “He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else.”

Juice was signed to Interscope Records in March 2018 after scoring hits on SoundCloud with “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are the Same,” according to Billboard magazine , which profiled the artist in March.

SoundCloud says Juice was the most streamed, liked, and reposted artist on its platform in 2018 and “Lucid Dreams” notched the most plays of any song last year.

Juice WRLD was named Top New Artist at the Billboard Music Awards in May.