Rape Suspect Charged

A Vieux-Fort man has been charged with attempted rape according to law enforcement sources.

The suspect is accused of accosting a female near Hewanorra Orchard, Vieux Fort on a October 10 and allegedly dragged her into nearby bushes.

Pleas for help prompted a response from neighbours who thwarted the alleged assault. The man at the centre of the attack was apprehended by the civilians and was eventually taken into custody by police.

Local law prohibits the publication of the indentities of suspects and victims involved in sexual offences.