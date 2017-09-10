Rape Suspect Caught by Civilians after Alleged Victim Escaped Assault

Piaye residents reportedly took matters in their hands September 9 to apprehend an alleged serial rapist.

The Criminal Code prohibits the publication of identities of suspects and victims of sexual crimes.

Reports from Piaye residents claim a woman sounded the alarm to the neighborhood after escaping her alleged attacker.

According to numerous reports from women who claim to have been victims, the rape suspect lured them to various guest houses and secluded locations under the guise of a job interview before the sexual attacks.

The man was confronted by civilians in Piaye and was allegedly tied up and beaten.

Police were eventually summoned to the scene.

Authorities have been on the hunt for a rape suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Soufriere in 2012. After posting bail, the suspect has failed to appear in court and an arrest warrant has been issued.