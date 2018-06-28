RANGE THREATENS COURT ACTION?

According to a June 28th article by the Investment Migration Insider, Range Development – the company involved in the Black Bay hotel project, has issued an ultimatum to the government of St. Lucia – pay up the money invested or expect a lawsuit.
