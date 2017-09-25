Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia Appeals to Dept of Education for Humanity in Boaz Discrimination Saga

PRESS RELEASE:-Castries, Saint Lucia – Monday, September 25, 2017: Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia Inc.

Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia is concerned the Department of Education has hauled Ms. Louina Joseph before the courts; the Department of Education has unleashed the power of the government against a poor, defenseless, vulnerable and marginalized mother who contends that her child is being discriminated against within the public education system because of a rare medical condition.

We ask the following questions:

Has there been an independent investigation into allegations of discrimination against Boaz by the faculty?

Has there been an independent investigation that the Principal does not want Boaz in the school?

Has the Department of Education conducted an independent investigation into the matter of discrimination and victimization by both students and staff of the school against a child with an incurable and rare skin condition?

Has the Department of Education applied a social and humanitarian approach to this very traumatic situation for all involved (mother, child, students and teachers)?

Can the Department of Education identify the Social Worker and Counselor who has been assigned to deal with this problem in a more social and humane manner?

Is Boaz being victimized and further marginalized by the very system which is meant to protect him?

We call on the Department of Education, the Minister of Education and Parliamentary Representative for Micoud North, Hon. Dr. Gale Rigobert to apply a humanitarian and social approach to this situation, as it appears the Dept. of Education has found its might against a poor women, but not the Ministry of Finance which failed to provide allocation for the maintenance of educational infrastructure.