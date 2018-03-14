RAISE YOUR VOICE DEFENDS WOMEN’S PROTEST

The president of Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia has defended the International Women’s Day march. Critics slammed organizers of the protest arguing that there was an ulterior motive behind the event.

The International Women’s Day march was racked by controversy, with the Police Commissioner denying the use of picket signs.

Opponents also described the activity as nothing more than a political rally that failed to adequately address core women’s issues.

Police Commissioner Severin Monchery has since explained his side of the story. Now Sealys is speaking out for the first time since the march.

She sought to put to rest claims that the issues highlighted at last Thursday’s march were not directly related to women.

According to Sealys, another issue highlighted at the march was the talk of supposed plans to privatize the OKEU hospital.

Sealys says that the group firmly opposes any such plan.

Sealys charges that the controversial 2.6 billion US dollar DSH pearl of the Caribbean project can have debilitating effects on the lives of women, particularly in the island’s south.

Proponents of the march argue that the political issues and women’s issues are inextricably linked given the current dispensation.

