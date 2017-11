KINGSTON, Jamaica — Persistent rain has delayed the start of the second day/night 50-over match between West Indies ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’ here at Sabina Park in Kingston.

The Sri Lankans currently hold a 1-0 lead in the three match series following their two-wicket win in a low scoring opening fixture on Wednesday.

The third and final contest will be played on Sunday at the Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

Sherdon Cowan