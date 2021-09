There are increasing calls for a probe in Saint Lucia into an arrangement struck here with a company called “radical investments” for the procurement of covid-19 vaccines. This comes as the same company has filed a lawsuit in the U.S, after it was allegedly scammed out of millions of dollars by a Florida outfit, in a bid for vaccines on behalf of Barbados, the Bahamas Saint Lucia. However, unlike these territories, Saint Lucia is reportedly the only country to have made a payment for vaccines.