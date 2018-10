The Regional Coordinator Of Mediation Francis Compton Has Spoken Out On The Issue Of Dr. Ubaldus Raymond’s Statement Following The Mediation Process. Dr. Raymond And His Two Accusers In The Nude Photos Black-Mail Scandal, Agreed To Resolve Their Issue At Mediation. Following The Resolution On Monday This Week, Dr. Raymond Read A Statement To The Press Detailing What Transpired During The Mediation. Francis Compton Is Firm In His Belief That Dr. Raymond Is In Breach Of The Mediation Agreement.

