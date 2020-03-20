The Department of Health and Wellness informs the family members of returning nationals to
Saint Lucia from Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe via L’Express Des Iles today Friday,
March 20, 2020 and Sunday, March 22, 2020 to refrain from visiting the ferry terminal to pick
up loved ones as they will be placed in quarantine as per protocol.
QUARANTINE OF RETURNING NATIONALS FROM DOMINICA, MARTINIQUE AND GUADELOUPE
