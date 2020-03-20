Home / Breaking News / QUARANTINE OF RETURNING NATIONALS FROM DOMINICA, MARTINIQUE AND GUADELOUPE

Allin Fevrier March 20, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

The Department of Health and Wellness informs the family members of returning nationals to
Saint Lucia from Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe via L’Express Des Iles today Friday,
March 20, 2020 and Sunday, March 22, 2020 to refrain from visiting the ferry terminal to pick
up loved ones as they will be placed in quarantine as per protocol.

