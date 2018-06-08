PwC officially re-opens in Saint Lucia

[Press release] PwC’s return to St Lucia is a sign of the significant potential for growth in the Eastern Caribbean.

Speaking at a cocktail event to announce the official re-opening of its St Lucia office, Frazer Lindsay, CEO, PwC in the Caribbean, said “We are very excited to be re-opening our doors in St Lucia. Being here, in my view, is about creating and implementing a sustainable strategy that can help our clients to grow their business, not only in the Eastern Caribbean but regionally.”

Lindsay noted that setting up the office in St Lucia was in line with PwC’s regional strategy.

“St Lucia is an important hub for many of our regional clients and we believe that a physical presence in territory is important to ensure that we deliver the services that our clients need,” he said.

He added that “As PwC in the Caribbean continues to grow, we felt that this was the right time to re-establish a full service office in St Lucia. We see the potential for expansion and we are eager to engage with our existing clients as well as the wider business community. We believe that the model that we can offer differs from that of our competitors in that our highly talented team locally is able to seamlessly draw on the industry and other expertise of our extensive regional team which includes more than professionals.”

The cocktail event was held Thursday, 7 June, 2018 and was attended by a number of senior government officials as well as specially invited corporate guests and a number of PwC partners from across the region.

Michael Bynoe, Territory Leader, PwC East Caribbean which now includes Barbados and St Lucia, said, “Our focus is to continue to build relationships and offer solutions to our clients here, based on our understanding of the St Lucian market place. We can offer global solutions with a local touch so that they our clients can get ahead of the business curve.”

“We see potential for growth in a number of areas and we are excited to be back in St Lucia. By providing industry expertise and insight we want to help our clients solve important problems and create value for their shareholders, their people and the wider community.” Bynoe added.

