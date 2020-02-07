PWA PRESIDENT SAYS MEMBERS ARE FALLING SICK

Law enforcement officers continue to take ill at the Vieux Fort police station, with the police welfare association (PWA), now requesting an air quality test for the building. The health and safety issues at two locations occupied by law officers have been well documented in the media. Now the PWA reveals that a report conducted by the labour department, is recommending that steps be taken to relieve the plight of the officers deployed at the Vieux Fort installation. Once again here’s
