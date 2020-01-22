Home / Breaking News / PWA PRESIDENT BACKS CALLS FOR TOUGHER GUN CONTROL

PWA PRESIDENT BACKS CALLS FOR TOUGHER GUN CONTROL

Allin Fevrier January 22, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

The president of the police welfare association (PWA) Travis Chicot has joined the chorus of calls for gun control in saint Lucia.
Last week, a mortified minister for national security, Hermanguild Francis was flabbergasted by a magistrate’s decision to grant 13 thousand dollars bail to a man found in possession of an unlicensed semi-automatic ar-15 style weapon.
Francis wants tough gun law reform.
The police welfare association head echoes those sentiments.
This was one of the key issues on the agenda at a meeting of the PWA on Tuesday.

