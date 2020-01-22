PWA PRESIDENT BACKS CALLS FOR TOUGHER GUN CONTROL

The president of the police welfare association (PWA) Travis Chicot has joined the chorus of calls for gun control in saint Lucia.

Last week, a mortified minister for national security, Hermanguild Francis was flabbergasted by a magistrate’s decision to grant 13 thousand dollars bail to a man found in possession of an unlicensed semi-automatic ar-15 style weapon.

Francis wants tough gun law reform.

The police welfare association head echoes those sentiments.

This was one of the key issues on the agenda at a meeting of the PWA on Tuesday.