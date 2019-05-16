The Police Welfare Association (PWA) is calling for clarification on the IMPACS matter. Officials of the PWA are voicing their concerns about the welfare of members of the police force implicated in the 2010-2011 operation restore confidence.
The Police Welfare Association (PWA) is calling for clarification on the IMPACS matter. Officials of the PWA are voicing their concerns about the welfare of members of the police force implicated in the 2010-2011 operation restore confidence.
The Global Environmental Facility (GEf) small grants programme has been impacting lives in a very …