Saint Lucia is getting assistance from the India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) group, to craft a policy for the livestock sector.

With demand for meat and meat products expected to grow by 30% over the next ten years, those at the helm of the initiative say the policy is necessary to manage the sector.

