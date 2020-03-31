The public is urged to maintain the 6 feet distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Health Ministry has observed that the measure is not being practiced when people queue for services at business institutions.
The primary health care unit of the health ministry is scaling down health facilities operations …