Director of Met Services Vernantius Descartes

PUBLIC URGED TO BRACE FOR WEATHER ‘MISBEHAVIOR’ THIS WEEKEND

Rehani Isidore July 6, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The Director of Met Services is advising the Saint Lucian public to brace for “misbehaviour” from the weather this weekend.

Saint Lucia is expected to experience the effects of hurricane Beryl, the first of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

