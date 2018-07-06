PUBLIC URGED TO BRACE FOR WEATHER ‘MISBEHAVIOR’ THIS WEEKEND

The Director of Met Services is advising the Saint Lucian public to brace for “misbehaviour” from the weather this weekend.

Saint Lucia is expected to experience the effects of hurricane Beryl, the first of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

