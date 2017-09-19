Public Shutdown Remains in Effect for Saint Lucia – NEMO

NEMO

September 18, 2017

UPDATE BY THE ACTING PRIME MINISTER HONOURABLE LENARD MONTOUTE ON HURRICANE MARIA

Saint Lucia is under a tropical storm warning. Tropical storm force winds accompanied by heavy to moderate showers are expected to persist during the next 24 hours and therefore all necessary precautions are still required.

Maria is now a Category 5 and moving over the Northern Windward Islands. Already we are getting reports of very severe weather in Dominica. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our neighbours and family there, as well as those already affected by recent storms, and who may again be in the path of Hurricane Maria.

NEMO takes this opportunity to remind everyone that Saint Lucia is still in shutdown mode and to please await further instructions from the Saint Lucia Met Office. Based on expected weather activity, we have taken a proactive decision that schools will remain closed through Tuesday. Commercial activity, businesses and the public sector will re-open at 10:00 am; should conditions change an announcement will be made after an assessment of the situation.

We note that some persons have been using social media to spread fake news and posts which do not accurately represent the situation in Saint Lucia. We urge you to be responsible and make the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) and the Saint Lucia Met Services your official source of information.