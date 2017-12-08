Public reminded of lobster fishery laws

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Fisheries informs the general public, fishers, seafood vendors, lobster consumers and purchasers that the lobster fishery will close on Wednesday February 28, 2018.

When the lobster fishery is open, lobsters may be obtained, fished for, sold and purchased;

Purchasers & establishments are reminded that while the lobster fishery is open:

1. No person shall harm, give, receive from anyone, or at any time have in his possession, expose for sale, sell or purchase:

(a) any lobster that is undersized (less than 9.5cm carapace length)

(b) any lobster carrying egg; and

(c) any lobster which is moulting.

2. No person shall:

a) remove the eggs from a lobster, or have in his possession, or sell, or purchase a lobster from which the eggs have been removed.

b) spear, hook or attempt to spear a lobster;

c) sell any lobster that has been speared, hooked, or otherwise impaled, and

Further, the Department reminds all exporters of lobsters that permission to export must be obtained from the Chief Fisheries Officer in accordance with the Fisheries Regulation.

Contravention of these Regulations is subject to a fine of EC$5000.00 for each offence.

The Department seeks the cooperation of all persons and encourages members of the public to report to the Marine Police, District Police Stations or the Department of Fisheries, any person or establishment that is found contravening the FISHERIES REGULATIONS.

DEPARTMENT OF FISHERIES

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources And Co-Operatives