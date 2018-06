[Press release] The Department of Youth Development and Sports hereby informs the general public that due to the rehabilitation works being done at the Philip Marcellin Grounds; the facility is currently closed until July 23, 2018.

The Department of Youth Development and Sports apologizes for any inconvenience that the works may cause.

