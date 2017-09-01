The Sustainable Development Ministry will host another series of public meetings in the south of the island, as it resumes exploration of Saint Lucia’s geothermal resource.
This round of discussions seeks feedback and questions from residents of fond St. Jacques, Belle Plaine and Saltibus.
Public Consultation On Geothermal Energy
