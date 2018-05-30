PROTESTING DENNERY FISHERS GET PAID

The Saint Lucia Fish Marketing Corporation (SLFMC) says Dennery fishers who last week protested outside the Castries fisheries complex have been paid.

The irate fishers told HTS News4orce, that they were owed over half a million dollars and had not been paid for over fourteen months.

The corporation issued a statement to the press on 29 May.

Officials said that $520,064.30 was paid in two separate sums to the Dennery Credit Co-Operative Society and the Vieux Fort branch of the National Farmers and General Workers Union.

According to the statement, the disbursement of the cash has made good on a promise that the fishers would be paid what is due to them.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

