PROFESSOR BAKARI IN SAINT LUCIA FOR BOOK LAUNCH – PART 2

Allin Fevrier February 28, 2020

Psychology instructor at the University of the Southern Caribbean, Imo Bakari is in Saint Lucia for the launch of his latest publication. The author of the book, entitled “Conversations” will host a formal event next week. Bakari says the subtext of the book builds on the themes of socio-political reform. Psychology instructor at the university of the southern Caribbean, Imo Bakari.

