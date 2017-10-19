Prisoners To Return From St. Lucia By June

The 21 inmates of Her Majesty’s Prison, who were transferred to the prison in St. Lucia, will be returned to the Balsam Ghut penitentiary by June of next year.

Governor Gus Jaspert told reporters that authorities are doing continued evaluations of the prison before they are returned. He said that he estimates they will be in the St. Lucia prison for 6-9 months.

The Governor indicated that in the coming months, along with Premier Hon. Dr. D. Orlando Smith, they will discuss whether there is a need to send more prisoners to St. Lucia.

Following the passage of Hurricane Irma on September 6, all 150 prisoners escaped and some were recaptured, while others returned on their own free will.

Immediately following the passage of Irma, St. Lucia’s Prime Minister, Allen Chastanet offered to house the BVI inmates. Governor Jaspert said that the BVI is grateful to St. Lucia.

However, the St. Lucia government has come in for criticisms by some residents, including Opposition Parliamentarian, Alva Baptiste, who said that the decision was impulsive, aimed at impressing the international community. He has also said that the BVI prisoners are extremely disrespectful to prison authorities.

Ninety percent of the prisoners who were transferred are high profile murder convicts, including Jamaicans Andrew ‘Ratty’ Milton and Dennis ‘Soupy Campbell, who were in October 2009 sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, with eligibility for parole in 35 years.

According to the order by Governor Jaspert, which was gazetted last month, the Governor under the Emergency (Transfer of Prisoners) Regulations 2017, by warrant, transferred the prisoners to St. Lucia until such time as repair work to improve security at the prison has been completed.

Further, they shall remain there until the Governor determines that the conditions in the prison are such that further escape and disturbance at the prison can be prevented, and the life and safety of other prisoners and the community at large can be assured.

The prisoners are Aaron George; Kareem Durante; Orlando Bonnick; Yan Edwards; Andrew ‘Ratty’ Milton; Omarie Winter; Kenyatta Boynes ; Alcedo Tyson ; Devin Maduro; Deshawn Stoutt; Matthew Daniel Hazel; Jessroy McKelly; Jevone Demming; Sherman-Abdul Williams; Jerry Martin; Samuel Harris; Alberto Rosa De La Rosa; Lorne Parson; Dennis Dwayne Campbell; Allen Baptiste; and Shakoy Lavacia.

