Police have laid charges in the Renato Venturi homicide investigation. The main suspect who eluded capture for weeks, has been apprehended by law enforcement and will answer in the courts for the death of the Well-known restaurant owner.
Police have laid charges in the Renato Venturi homicide investigation. The main suspect who eluded capture for weeks, has been apprehended by law enforcement and will answer in the courts for the death of the Well-known restaurant owner.
The National Emergency Management Advisory committee has rolled out a new set of stiffer penalties …