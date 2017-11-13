Home / News Updates / Prime Minister’s road trips bearing fruit – Sen. Ubaldus Raymond
Prime Minister’s road trips bearing fruit – Sen. Ubaldus Raymond

Rehani Isidore November 13, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories 1 Comment

Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Senator Dr. Ubaldus Raymond told local reporters on November 13, the long road trips embarked on by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet are necessary.

With the state of the Saint Lucia economy as the premise for the Finance Minister’s remarks, reporters at the weekly pre-Cabinet press briefing were told, “…change happens outside of Saint Lucia…we have to go where change is.”

Sen. Raymond said various international Agreements and Treaties of which Saint Lucia is party require local government authorities travel abroad.

Prime Minister Chastanet has taken the lead at several foreign-based meetings. Sen Raymond informed the press that the Saint Lucia Citizenship by Investment Program typically tops agenda during talks with foreign governments and investors. By Sen. Raymonds account, these meetings have begun to bear fruit.

Since coming into office in June 2016, the Prime Minister has departed from Saint Lucia at least nine [9] times for meetings and state visits to countries from Asia to the United States.

  • Michael

    How does he define success? How about giving us some numbers or stats to whet our appetites. He said a lot, however, it was just fluff. I am left with more questions than answers.

