Prime Minister’s Ball Donates $60,000 to three Charitable Organisations

Three local organizations are the beneficiaries of the proceeds of the Prime Minister’s 2018 Independence Fundraising Ball.

Chief among them is the beleaguered Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association.

A cheque presentation was made to the entities on Thursday, at the Office of the Prime Minister.

